Southern California weather forecast for Friday

Southern California stays sunny and warm on Friday, but a cool down will hit the region over the weekend as the possibility of rain returns.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and highs of 82 degrees. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s and 60s over the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny as high temperatures hit the low 80s. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s over the weekend.Along the coast, beachgoers can expect a beautiful day as western swells create 2 to 3 feet high waves. The high temperature will be 78. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s and 60s over the weekend.Mountain communities will experience sunny skies as highs reach 52 degrees. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s over the weekend.Communities in the deserts will see sunshine as high temps touch 73 degrees. Temperatures will hit the 50s and 60s over the weekend.The chance of rain moves into the region on Sunday and Monday.