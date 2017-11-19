WEATHER

Southern California weather forecast for Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Warm summer-like temperatures are returning to Southern California this week, with highs in the upper 80s in some areas by Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Warmer temperatures are on tap across the Southland on Monday, with highs hitting the 70s and 80s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm temperatures in the mid-70s among clear skies.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see slightly warmer temps with a high of 81 degrees despite partly cloudy skies.

The beaches will be mild with highs in the mid-70s and southwest swells creating 2-3 foot surf.

Mountain communities will be cooler with clear skies and temps in the low 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

The high desert areas will be partly cloudy and see highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Mammoth Mountain opening slopes after feet of snowfall
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
PHOTOS: Hundreds dead after Iran-Iraq earthquake
More than 200 killed in 7.2 quake on Iran-Iraq border
More Weather
Top Stories
Charles Manson dies at 83
Toddler allegedly taken to Mexico by dad is back in US, LAPD says
Man killed in 118 Fwy wrong-way crash near Porter Ranch
2 brothers found shot to death in Huntington Beach
UCLA head football coach relieved of duties
3 injured after small plane crashes into San Jose home
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91
Show More
Greta Gerwig makes directorial debut with new drama 'Lady Bird'
4 killed in separate wrong-way crashes on LA freeways overnight
1K bikes, gun among findings at OC homeless encampment
Child critically hurt after driver crashes into utility pole in Mead Valley
Spark of Love anniversary celebrated at 'Light the Night'
More News
Top Video
Charles Manson dies at 83
Toddler allegedly taken to Mexico by dad is back in US, LAPD says
Man killed in 118 Fwy wrong-way crash near Porter Ranch
2 brothers found shot to death in Huntington Beach
More Video