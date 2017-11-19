Southern California weather forecast for Monday

Warmer temperatures are on tap across the Southland on Monday, with highs hitting the 70s and 80s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see warm temperatures in the mid-70s among clear skies.The valleys and Inland Empire will see slightly warmer temps with a high of 81 degrees despite partly cloudy skies.The beaches will be mild with highs in the mid-70s and southwest swells creating 2-3 foot surf.Mountain communities will be cooler with clear skies and temps in the low 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-20s.The high desert areas will be partly cloudy and see highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.