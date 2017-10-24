  • LIVE VIDEO Lumber yard fire spreads to nearby brush in Riverside
Southern California continues to bake amid scorching temperatures

Southern California will continue to bake in the mid-October heat wave Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 102 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A ridge of high pressure is bringing hot, dry and gusty Santa Ana conditions to Southern California on Tuesday.

Downtown Los Angeles and much of Orange County could hit 102 degrees on Tuesday for a record-high start to the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

The extreme heat is elevating the risk for wildfires, sustaining a red flag warning for most of the Southland until Wednesday evening.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will also hit a high of 102 on Tuesday, with conditions remaining dry. Sustained winds could reach up to 35-40 mph.

Coastal areas will also continue to be warm, with temperatures hitting 90 and surf in the 1-3 feet range.

Mountain communities will be milder, reaching a high of only 70. Winds in the passes could hit 25 mph.

The high desert will be warm and sunny, hitting a high of 90.


