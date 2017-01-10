Most parts of the Southland can expect rainfall to return, as well as chilly temperatures until the end of the work week.Tuesday will see scattered showers across the region before a larger storm system moves in late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.Moderate to heavy downpours are expected for Wednesday's morning commute. Another colder storm system is set to arrive on Thursday, bringing some scattered showers and also dropping the snow levels down to around 4,000 feet.Los Angeles and Orange counties will get a 30 percent chance of spotty showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, along with highs in the low 60s.The valleys and Inland Empire will also have a good chance of rain in the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching a cold 58 degrees. At least half an inch of rain is expected on Wednesday.Beaches will be chilly with highs in the low 60s and rain in the afternoon. Also, beach communities may see "king tides," expect to be more than 7 feet high. The cold, wet weather is expected to last through Friday morning.Mountain areas on Tuesday will have a 30 percent chance of evening showers. Highs will be at a teeth-chattering 42 degrees, and rain and snowy weather is expected to last through Thursday. The mountains could get about 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall as a result of the back-to-back storm systems.Deserts will have some cloud coverage on Tuesday, along with highs in the 50s and southwest winds of up to 35 mph. Some rain is expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.Stormy conditions are expected to clear by Saturday morning in most parts of the Southland.