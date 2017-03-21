Spring storm brings light rain to Southern California

A cold front is bringing spring showers to the Southland Tuesday, keeping temps low. It is one of at least two storm systems that will move through the region this week.The frontal system will hit Ventura County first with pockets of moderate rain expected around 9 a.m. with heavier rain slated to hit around midday. The rain-making system will then move into Los Angeles County after 3 p.m. and last through the evening commute. Showers will then reach the Inland Empire.The rain will linger overnight across SoCal and into Wednesday morning, when an area of low pressure will filter in cold air and bring a threat of thunderstorms.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see scattered morning and afternoon showers with a high of 65 degrees. Rain totals are expected to reach between 1/4 to 1/2 inch.The valleys and Inland Empire will see rain throughout the day with highs in the mid 60s. Rain totals are expected to reach between 1/2 to 1 inch. There will be chances for thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday.Beach communities will be cool in the mid 60s with rain all day and swells from the southwest creating 2-3 foot breakers.Mountain areas will see cloudy skies throughout the morning and then showers in the evening with temperatures in the low 50s. The spring weather system is expected to bring between 1.5 to 2 inches of rain below 8,000 feet on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there are chances for snow above 6,000 feet.The deserts have a slight chance of morning rain, but will see showers in the afternoon. A high of 63 is expected with overnight lows of 50 degrees.