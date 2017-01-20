LOS ANGELES (KABC) --As the second of three big storms pounded Southern California on Friday, roads were flooded, homes were threatened by mudslides and traffic was clogged up on many freeways and surface streets.
Flash flood and thunderstorm warnings were issued for many parts of the region, with high surf and coastal flooding advisories at coastal communities.
Rescue crews were kept busy as well. Two people in an RV were trapped in a flooded section of Burbank Boulevard near the Sepulveda basin in the San Fernando Valley and were safely rescued by firefighters. The southbound 405 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard was closed because of flooding in that area.
Canyon roads in Malibu were also closed because of rockslides and flooding, Caltrans said.
Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed in both directions at Sunset because of downed power lines, according to Malibu city officials.
The northbound 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass was at one point closed around 12:30 p.m., but at least one lane was later reopened.
15 minutes of epic rain in Sylmar has flooded the street #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/86EWW6hHMd— roytheodd (@roytheodd) January 20, 2017
Detailed current Los Angeles County road closure information is available at the Department of Public Works website.
Up to two inches of rain were expected in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday.
While the skies are expected to clear up Saturday, a third storm is expected to soak SoCal on Sunday and Monday. It could bring up to 2-3 inches of rain and additional flooding in burn areas.
City News Service contributed to this report.