WEATHER

Storm brings flooding, mudslides, traffic messes to SoCal

A severe storm caused massive flooding and debris flow at El Capitan Canyon in Santa Barbara County on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As the second of three big storms pounded Southern California on Friday, roads were flooded, homes were threatened by mudslides and traffic was clogged up on many freeways and surface streets.

Flash flood and thunderstorm warnings were issued for many parts of the region, with high surf and coastal flooding advisories at coastal communities.

RELATED: Flash flood warnings issued for SoCal

Rescue crews were kept busy as well. Two people in an RV were trapped in a flooded section of Burbank Boulevard near the Sepulveda basin in the San Fernando Valley and were safely rescued by firefighters. The southbound 405 Freeway at Burbank Boulevard was closed because of flooding in that area.

Rescue crews saved a man from flooding in the Sepulveda basin area.



Canyon roads in Malibu were also closed because of rockslides and flooding, Caltrans said.

Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed in both directions at Sunset because of downed power lines, according to Malibu city officials.


The northbound 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass was at one point closed around 12:30 p.m., but at least one lane was later reopened.



Detailed current Los Angeles County road closure information is available at the Department of Public Works website.

Up to two inches of rain were expected in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday.

RELATED: Latest weather forecasts from ABC7

While the skies are expected to clear up Saturday, a third storm is expected to soak SoCal on Sunday and Monday. It could bring up to 2-3 inches of rain and additional flooding in burn areas.

Amid Friday's rain and wind, a tree fell on a home in Beverly Glen.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormflash floodingfloodingmudslidetraffic delaytrafficLos AngelesMalibuLos Angeles CountySepulveda Basin
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Steady rainfall continues to drench Southland
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
Mountain-area drivers urged to bring tire chains amid series of storms
LA eyes Mono Lake water levels near Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of United States
Steady rainfall continues to drench Southland
LA demonstrators protest President Trump
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration parade coverage
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
3,000 pounds of weed disguised as watermelons seized
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Show More
VIDEO: Man knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Suspect sought in shooting death of man in Reseda
LA students in DC to see history made
Obama leaves Oval Office for the final time
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos