Winter storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
A strong winter storm may bring more than a foot of snow to the mountain areas in SoCal, and visitors were urged to chain up before driving. (KABC)

By
RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A strong winter storm may bring more than a foot of snow to the mountain areas in SoCal, and visitors were urged to chain up before driving.

An area just below Running Springs was set up for people to stop and chain their wheels Thursday as people headed up to the snow.

Snow has been falling in the areas since the early morning hours and prompted the Rim of the World School District to issue a snow day for campuses.

Visitors said they were happy to chain up their wheels to enjoy a day in the snow.

"You know it's great. I love the cold weather. I love the snow. We never really get it much here in Southern California, so whenever it comes here I enjoy it," Michael Taad said.

The California Highway Patrol and Big Bear sheriff's deputies reported some cars have spun out or gone off the road, so they urge drivers to chain their wheels before hitting the icy roads.
