Storm system moves into Southern California

Another winter storm is expected to make for a soggy Monday throughout Southern California, heightening the chance of flooding in recent burn areas.

A storm system is making its way into the Southland, resulting in an expected rain-soaked Monday amid wind advisories in some parts of the region.

Morning commuters should plan on facing wet conditions on roadways ahead of precipitation throughout the day and into Tuesday. The forecasted rainfall has raised fears of possible flooding and mudflows in Southern California's recent burn areas.

In Los Angeles and Orange Counties, residents will see a 1/2 inch to 1 inch of rain, with a high temperature of 60 degrees and a low of 55 degrees.

Meanwhile, the valleys and Inland Empire can expect between 3/4 of an inch and 1 inch of rain. The high temperature will reach 58 degrees before dropping to a low of 49 degrees.

Along the coast, waves of 2-to-4 feet will occur while rainfall totals measure a 1/2 inch to 3/4 of an inch. A temperature of 58 is on tap, with a low of 54 degrees.

Snow levels are set to drop to 7,000 feet in the mountains, where between 1 and 3 inches of powder is forecasted. At lower elevations, look for 1 to 2 inches of rain amid a high temperature of 42 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

A 50 percent chance of rain is expected in the desert areas, where the high will reach 56 degrees and then fall to a low of 46 degrees.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
