Strong winds, hail lead to major street flooding in Inland Empire

The Inland Empire is being with strong winds and humid, wet conditions on Tuesday. (KABC)

By and Rob McMillan
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
Amid hot temperatures, the Inland Empire is being struck with strong winds and heavy rainfall in a wild Southern California storm on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Riverside and Orange counties that is expected to last at least until 6:45 p.m.

Severe storms are hitting the Perris and Lake Elsinore areas, along with 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail, the weather service said.

The wild weather is expected to cause damage to roofs, power lines and trees.

Thunderstorms have triggered mud and rock slides in several areas of Riverside County. Heavy runoff has forced the intersection of Grand Avenue and Plumas Street in Lake Elsinore to be shut down. Another slide has been reported at Sharp Road and Spring

Street in Perris, and in the area of Rainbow Canyon Road and the 15 South in Temecula.
Other cities impacted by the damaging rain include San Jacinto, Moreno Valley, Riverside, March Airforce Base, Woodcrest, Lake Mathews, Sun City and Temescal, the NWS said.

Further west in San Bernardino County, humidity has been felt across several cities after morning rainfall and lightning hit some areas.

San Bernardino County cities are being hit with rain and steamy conditions during a wild Southern California storm on Tuesday.



Streets in Redlands were flooded from heavy rain. Intersections were under water as lightning and thunder struck the area.

In Upland, the high temperature was 99 degrees by 2:30 p.m., with threatening skies above the mountains and heavy moisture in the air.

In Orange County, lightning strikes and thunderstorms led to a temporary closure and evacuation of Huntington Beach's city beach, including the U.S. Open of Surf event, fire officials said.

The beach was back open shortly before 6 p.m., and police said the surfing event would continue on Wednesday.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for Inyo County until 7:15 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
