ABC7 #TRAFFICALERT winds knocked over a semi, 2 lanes blocked 60 WEST at Pyrite, @waze shows major backup, 10 W no alerts. #besafe #IE pic.twitter.com/e9u6hYHLFK — Alysha Del Valle (@abc7alysha) January 27, 2017

Wild Santa Ana winds were sweeping across Southern California on Friday, taking down trees, big rigs and more.The Santa Clarita Valley and the mountains could see anywhere between 60-70 mph wind gusts, strong enough to bring down power poles and cause other damage.A downed tree in Irvine temporarily blocked an off-ramp on the 405 Freeway overnight.Near Corona, strong wind gusts knocked over a semi-truck on the 60 West, according to the driver. No injuries were reported.The National Weather Service warned strong winds may make driving difficult for motorists on the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass and on the 10 Freeway through the San Gorgonio Pass. Drivers were urged to look out for broken tree limbs and other debris.The wild weather comes during a high wind warning in effect from Friday morning through Saturday at 1 p.m. The warning covers most of Southern California, including Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as many mountain areas and the Santa Clarita Valley.A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Los Angeles and Ventura counties.