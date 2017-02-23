WEATHER

Sunny skies, slightly warmer temperatures expected across Southern California on Friday

Sunny and mild conditions are expected throughout the Southland on Friday amid a slight uptick in temperatures.

A high-pressure system on Friday will continue to bring mild northerly winds to the Southland as temperatures become slightly warmer.

Sunny and mild conditions are on tap for Los Angeles and Orange counties, where residents can expect a chilly evening. The high temperature will be 62 degrees. The low will be 45.

Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and the Inland Empire. The high will reach 64 before dropping to a low of 38 degrees.

Sunshine is forecasted for the beaches, where waves will be 4 to 6 feet high. Look for a high temperature of 59 degrees. The low will be 44.

The mountain areas will see frigid temperatures including a high of only 39 degrees. The low will plummet to 14.

Skies will be sunny over the deserts. The high temperature will be 55 and the low will be 30 degrees.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
