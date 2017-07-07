WEATHER

Temperatures approach record-breaking levels in SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Temperatures climbed to the mid-90s Friday afternoon in the Inland Empire, approaching heat records and raising the potential for brush fires in the area. (KABC)

By
MENTONE, Calif. (KABC) --
Temperatures climbed to the mid-90s Friday afternoon in the Inland Empire, approaching heat records and raising the potential for brush fires in the area.


WATCH LIVE: Get the latest on the SoCal heat wave on ABC7

Officials placed a sign at the Mill Creek Ranger Station saying fire damage was moderate earlier in the day. The level changed to high in the afternoon.

Some people in the area went to higher elevations to cool off, such as Sarah Parvin from Yucaipa and her dog, Alex. They spent some time together in a cool river.

"It's either this or staying inside," said Parvin.

Southern California Edison continued with planned outages in Hemet for equipment maintenance. However, the company altered the schedule in the morning because of the heat.

Thunderstorms could come to the Inland Empire later this afternoon, potentially cooling down the area.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrecordheatMentoneSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Heat wave prompts park closure in Monrovia
Aerial footage shows close-up of humpback whale, calf
Fire breaks out under fireworks display at resort
More Weather
Top Stories
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
2 armed women rob Chase bank in North Hills
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Beverly Grove underground vault explosion injures 3
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Show More
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Man killed, uncle injured in fire at Mid-Wilshire duplex
More Video