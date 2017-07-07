Temperatures climbed to the mid-90s Friday afternoon in the Inland Empire, approaching heat records and raising the potential for brush fires in the area.Officials placed a sign at the Mill Creek Ranger Station saying fire damage was moderate earlier in the day. The level changed to high in the afternoon.Some people in the area went to higher elevations to cool off, such as Sarah Parvin from Yucaipa and her dog, Alex. They spent some time together in a cool river."It's either this or staying inside," said Parvin.Southern California Edison continued with planned outages in Hemet for equipment maintenance. However, the company altered the schedule in the morning because of the heat.Thunderstorms could come to the Inland Empire later this afternoon, potentially cooling down the area.