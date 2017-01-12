A colder and more intense weather system is moving in from offshore and making its way through Southern California on Thursday, bringing widespread showers and dropping snow levels to around 4,000 feet.Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties amid plummeting temperatures and strong winds. The warning is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m.Los Angeles and Orange counties could see a daily total of up to an inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.The valleys and Inland Empire will get chilly rain and could receive up to more than an inch of rain as temperatures hover in the upper 50s.Beaches will see rain and swells from the west creating 4-7 foot breakers. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The chilly, wet weather is expected to last through Friday morning.Mountains areas will see rain and snow in elevations as low as 4,000 feet. Highs will be in the low 30s and overnight lows will hit 15 degrees.Deserts will be cold and could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain with highs in the upper 40s.Stormy conditions are expected to clear by Saturday morning in most parts of the Southland.