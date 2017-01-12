  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
WEATHER

Temperatures fall as another storm drenches Southern California
EMBED </>More News Videos

Southland residents can expect chilly temperatures, rain, and snow in the mountain areas during the latest in a "conveyor belt" of storms on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (KABC)

A colder and more intense weather system is moving in from offshore and making its way through Southern California on Thursday, bringing widespread showers and dropping snow levels to around 4,000 feet.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties amid plummeting temperatures and strong winds. The warning is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see a daily total of up to an inch of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will get chilly rain and could receive up to more than an inch of rain as temperatures hover in the upper 50s.

Beaches will see rain and swells from the west creating 4-7 foot breakers. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The chilly, wet weather is expected to last through Friday morning.

Mountains areas will see rain and snow in elevations as low as 4,000 feet. Highs will be in the low 30s and overnight lows will hit 15 degrees.

Deserts will be cold and could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain with highs in the upper 40s.

Stormy conditions are expected to clear by Saturday morning in most parts of the Southland.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
"
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound SoCal
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
More Weather
Top Stories
Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound SoCal
Laurel Canyon still closed after wall slides down saturated hill
Boy, 6, shot in Inglewood, paralyzed from the chest down
Rams pick Sean McVay as head coach
Storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
Show More
President Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Chargers owner announces plans to move NFL team to Los Angeles
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Prince William consoles grieving girl: I lost my mummy too
More News
Top Video
Laurel Canyon still closed after wall slides down saturated hill
Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound SoCal
Boy, 6, shot in Inglewood, paralyzed from the chest down
Storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
More Video