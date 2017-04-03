People around the world were able to get a glimpse of the Aurora Lights this past week.
From Wisconsin to Scotland, photographers submitted footage capturing the streams of colorful light painting the night sky. The lights lasted several hours and could be seen from different points throughout the northern hemisphere.
Often referred to as polar lights or northern lights, this phenomenon happens when the magnetosphere is sufficiently disturbed by solar wind.
