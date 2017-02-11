  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Santa Ana winds bringing warmer temperatures on Sunday

The rain is leaving SoCal and warm, dry Santa Ana winds are moving in Sunday.

The rain is moving out overnight Saturday and Santa Ana winds will bring warmer temperatures to Southern California on Sunday.

Temperatures should remain in the 70s for most of the week, until some additional rain could move in by Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies and warming winds bringing the high temperature up to 74 degrees on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be gusty with Santa Ana winds in the canyons up to 40 mph and a high temperature of 75 degrees.

Beaches will be sunny, with 3-5 foot surf and a high temperature of 70 degrees.

Mountain communities will be sunny and cold, with the high temperature reaching only 45 during the day and falling to 28 overnight. The temperatures will warm slightly, to the mid-50s, during the week before rain and some snow is possible for the weekend.

Deserts will be sunny, with gusts up to 40 mph and high temperatures around 62 degrees.


