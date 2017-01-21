Third and biggest storm set to slam SoCal on Sunday

The third - and biggest - of three heavy rain storms is going to slam Southern California on Sunday, bringing up to six inches of rain in some areas, along with strong wind gusts and snow to the mountains.Flash flood warnings are in place for wide swaths of the region - not just burn areas, but many low-lying communities. Winds are expected to gust up to the 60-80 mph range in some mountain areas.The storm is expected to start moving in late Saturday night through Santa Barbara and Ventura County. It should get heavier in Los Angeles County by Sunday morning and afternoon, and should continue moving east into the Inland Empire.The rain is expected to continue Sunday night, with a few showers still lingering on Monday and possibly Tuesday.About 2-4 inches of rain are expected in most areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties, which will see a high temperature on Sunday of 60 degrees.The rainfall will be heavier in the valleys and Inland Empire, where some areas could see 4-6 inches along with expected flooding and a high temperature of 58 degrees.Beaches will also see heavy rain, with 6-10 foot surf on Sunday and a high temperature of 60 degrees.The mountains will see heavy rain, turning to snow at around 8,000 feet at first, then dropping to the 5,000-foot level later Sunday night. Mountain temperatures will reach a high of only 35 degrees Sunday, dropping to 24 overnight.Deserts should see 1-2 inches of rain, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and a high temperature of 50 degrees.