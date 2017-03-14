WEATHER

Time-lapse shows heavy snow falling in New York

This time-lapse video shows snow falling in Apalachin, NY on March 14. (Ron Murphy)

This time-lapse video illustrates perfectly just how much snow can fall in a few hours.

Ron Murphy uploaded the time-lapse video of snow falling in Apalachin, N.Y., just as parts of the east coast were hit with heavy amounts of snow. The time-lapse was compiled from images taken once every minute.

"A persistent band of snow stayed over the house from about 2:30 am to this typing," Murphy wrote on YouTube. "At the end of the video the snow is about 19 inches. So there is a wall of snow between the camera and other stuff."
