Tornadoes hit five states on Tuesday, killing two

Around a dozen tornadoes touched down across the Texas Pandhandle Tuesday, according to ABC7 Amarillo. (Francis Lavigne-Theriault via Storyful)

More than two dozen tornado sightings happened as powerful storms moved across the central United States on Tuesday, and at least two people were killed.

The National Weather Service had reports of tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin. In Chetek, Wisconsin, one person died when the Prairie Lake Estate Mobile Park was leveled by tornadoes. A fire chaplain in Elk City, Oklahoma, said that at least one person had been killed after tornadoes hit a subdivision.

In the Texas Panhandle, around a dozen tornadoes touched down, according to ABC7 Amarillo. In McLean, Texas, a timelapse was captured of one of those tornados forming.

AccuWeather said the central United States can expect the severe weather to continue through Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weathertornadotexassevere weatheru.s. & world
