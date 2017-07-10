WEATHER

Underwater music festival promotes reef conservation

EMBED </>More Videos

To make the most of this music festival, wear your favorite underwater outfit and be ready to dive deep. (Florida Keys News Bureau)

At this music festival, even mermaids can get in on the fun.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival at Looe Key Reef was held in Florida over the weekend, with about 400 scuba divers and snorkelers listening to music picked out just for the occasion. Just as with other music festivals, some participants dressed up to show their enthusiasm, donning mermaid outfits and even a SpongeBob costume while posing with fish-shaped instrument sculptures.

The music, which was transmitted through waterproof speakers, included the theme from The Little Mermaid, the Beatles' "Octopus's Garden" and even the Jaws theme. In lieu of commercials there were public service announcements about protecting the reefs.

The festival was organized by radio station WWUS. Its news director, Bill Becker, is also the festival co-founder.

"The underwater music festival is a way to celebrate the coral reef, and we celebrate it by looking for a balance between protection of the reef and public enjoyment," he said. "The more people realize what's down there and enjoy it, the more likely they are to protect it."

The Looe Key Reef is part of the world's third largest living coral barrier reef. To learn more about reef conservation, visit the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathernatureoceanspreservationenvironmentflorida
Load Comments
WEATHER
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Southern California weather forecast Monday
Power outages, heat cause trouble across Los Angeles
Heat wave breaks record temps in IE
More Weather
Top Stories
CA wildfires prompt thousands to evacuate, state of emergency
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
Boyle Heights water main break results in flooding
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
Afghan students denied US visa to attend robot competition
Campers, many from SoCal, evacuated in Lake Cachuma fire
20 things to try in downtown LA this summer
Show More
Laker Girl hopefuls hit the stage at weekend tryouts
Man killed in Tustin shooting; suspects sought
Alamo Fire spreads to nearly 24,000 acres
Suspect turns gun on himself in North Hollywood standoff
Tuesday is Free Slurpee Day
More News
Top Video
Boyle Heights water main break results in flooding
CA wildfires prompt thousands to evacuate, state of emergency
In ABC News exclusive, Blac Chyna says she feels 'betrayed'
Over 200 beachgoers rescued as strong rip currents hit SoCal beaches
More Video