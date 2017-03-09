WEATHER

VIDEO: 4-year-old girl swept off her feet by high winds

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 4-year-old girl was swept off her feet as she tried to open a door at her home in Ohio. (WLS)

LYNDHURST, Ohio --
A 4-year-old girl was swept off her feet as she tried to open a door at her home in Ohio.

Security camera footage from Brittany Gardner's home captured her daughter, Madison, struggling to walk up her front steps on Wednesday. As soon as she reaches for the door, the wind flings it open - with Madison still attached.

"All I hear is 'mommm!' So I look back and she's pinned between the house and the glass door," Gardner wrote on Facebook.

Madison's mom said she was OK and laughing when she went to check up on her.
Related Topics:
weatherwindfunny videofamilysurveillance videou.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Iconic 'Azure Window' rock falls into the sea
Tips for getting your car unstuck from the snow
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
Severe storms batter midwest
More Weather
Top Stories
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
Another California town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during Anaheim altercation sued
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on San Francisco highway
Teen decapitated mother 'because I felt like it'
LA Zoo to say goodbye to Adhama the hippo
Pomona Valley Hospital's new trauma center to help the critically injured
Show More
Serious safety concerns flagged at ICE detention center in Orange
LAPD steps up crosswalk enforcement after spike in pedestrians killed
Pet of the Week: Sweet Chihuahua mix named Gizmo
'Brave Gowns' to give hope to sick kids in hospital
GOP health care bill debated at marathon Congressional hearings
More News
Top Video
LAPD steps up crosswalk enforcement after spike in pedestrians killed
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on San Francisco highway
Nick Young's Tarzana home burglarized
More Video