VIDEO: Funnel cloud forms over Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --Fascinating video captured by an Eyewitness News viewer shows a funnel cloud forming over Fontana on Monday.
The video was shot by Richard Canales in the Hunter's Ridge neighborhood of Fontana at about 8:55 a.m.
He shared it with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.
This was the second funnel cloud spotted over Southern California in recent weeks.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a funnel could as, "A condensation funnel extending from the base of a towering cumulus or Cb, associated with a rotating column of air that is not in contact with the ground (and hence different from a tornado)."