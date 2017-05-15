#ABC7EYEWITNESS

VIDEO: Funnel cloud forms over Fontana

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Canales shared video of a funnel cloud forming over Fontana by using #abc7eyewitness on social media. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Fascinating video captured by an Eyewitness News viewer shows a funnel cloud forming over Fontana on Monday.

The video was shot by Richard Canales in the Hunter's Ridge neighborhood of Fontana at about 8:55 a.m.

He shared it with ABC7 using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

This was the second funnel cloud spotted over Southern California in recent weeks.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a funnel could as, "A condensation funnel extending from the base of a towering cumulus or Cb, associated with a rotating column of air that is not in contact with the ground (and hence different from a tornado)."
Related Topics:
weather#abc7eyewitnessFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
#ABC7EYEWITNESS
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
VIDEO: Paddleboarder's close encounter with whale off Malibu
Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
More #abc7eyewitness
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Resident captures footage of funnel cloud in New Mexico
Snow melt prompts concerns over possible flooding in Owens Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Fight ensues after burglar breaks into officer's home in Stevenson Ranch
Van Nuys bank evacuated, 1 arrested after car theft suspects flee into building
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
Show More
2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting in South LA
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
Car dangles precariously over side of freeway in Corona
More News
Top Video
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Fight ensues after burglar breaks into officer's home in Stevenson Ranch
VIDEO: Toddler's trick shot snuffs out candle
More Video