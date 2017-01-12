VIDEOS: Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --Flooded streets wreaked havoc for drivers heading home Thursday evening as rain swept through the Inland Empire.
Eyewitness News viewers sent us photos and videos from all across Riverside and San Bernardino counties documenting the intense rain.
In Perris, Instagram user "al.venessa" tagged #abc7eyewitness while sharing video of students outside Perris High School using the fence to avoid walking down flooded sidewalks.
In San Bernardino, Keith Wisneski shared video from Sierra Way that showed cars and buses struggling to make it through the flooded roadway.
Video shows flooded roadways along Sierra Way in San Bernardino.— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 13, 2017
Find the latest weather info here: https://t.co/0qPlkUZkc7 pic.twitter.com/6HTF3qwejJ
In Menifee, Amanda Lorei sent in video to Eyewitness News on Facebook showing us how flooding completely took over Goetz Road in front of her home.
Video shows water rushing by an #abc7eyewitness viewer's home in Menifee. Track the latest weather here: https://t.co/JwyeRPQEkQ pic.twitter.com/4hsIS7Lfux— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 13, 2017
"Sandbags are disappearing by the minute," she says as you can hear the water rushing down the street.
In San Jacinto, Instagram user "rzr.1000.driver" tagged #abc7eyewitness while sharing video of cars navigating flooded streets.
Radar images showed heavy rain and snow throughout the Inland Empire.
While the concern for flooding and mudslides lingered, many celebrated the much-needed water to help combat California's drought.