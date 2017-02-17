Voluntary evacuation orders issued for Camarillo Springs

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued for residents in the Camarillo Springs neighborhood Friday morning.The orders are in effect from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. The area has been affected by mud and debris flows, especially in 2014 when many homes were damaged.Heavy rains saturated the hillsides behind the homes that were left barren after the massive Springs Fire in 2013.Residents may be affected Friday as a massive storm - considered the biggest one in seven years - is expected to hit the Southland. The heaviest rains are expected midday into the late afternoon.Those who evacuate the area can head to the recreation center in Leisure Village to seek shelter. The address is 1200 Leisure Village Dr.