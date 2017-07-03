WEATHER

Watch firefighters rescue fawns from raging wildfire

Two fawns were rescued by the Flagstaff Hotshot firefighers in Arizona. (PrescottNF/Facebook)

A pair of fawns was discovered in the midst of the Goodwin Fire in Arizona, and firefighters brought them to safety.

One of the little deer was disoriented after being rescued, the U.S. Forest Service - Prescott National Forest wrote on Facebook. The pair was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center. They're being cared for until they're old enough to return to the wild.
