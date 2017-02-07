Weather forecast for Southern California on Tuesday

The rain makes its way out of Southern California, but cloudy conditions will persist throughout the region.A storm swept through the Southland early Tuesday morning, bringing more than half an inch of rain to several cities.Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s later on Tuesday. Lows will drop into the low-to-mid 50s overnight.Along the coast, the beaches will see cloudy skies and western swells creating 3-5 foot breakers as high temperatures reach the low 60s. Lows will dip into the mid 50s overnight.Mountain communities will have windy and cloudy conditions as highs reach the mid 40s. Lows will drop into the low 30s overnight.Desert areas will see cloudy and windy conditions as highs reach the upper 50s. Low temps will drop into the high 40s overnight.Southern California will see clouds beginning to part Wednesday before sunshine returns Thursday. But the great weather won't hang around long as another storm makes its way to the Southland just in time for the weekend.