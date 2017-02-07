WEATHER

Weather forecast for Southern California on Wednesday

SoCal's skies will clear up Wednesday and Thursday before rain returns on Friday.

The misty weather is giving way to sunshine for a day or so before rain returns to Southern California by the end of the week.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s in many parts of Socal by Thursday before up to an inch of rain falls on Friday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see partly sunny conditions on Wednesday, with a high of 68 degrees, climbing to 75 by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see partly sunny conditions, with a high temperature of 69 degrees on Wednesday.

The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

Mountain communities will see a high of 56 degrees on Wednesday, dropping to 34 overnight.

Deserts will see a high of 66 on Wednesday, rising to 72 on Thursday before temps cool off with rain falling on Friday.


