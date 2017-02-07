Weather forecast for Southern California on Wednesday

The misty weather is giving way to sunshine for a day or so before rain returns to Southern California by the end of the week.Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s in many parts of Socal by Thursday before up to an inch of rain falls on Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see partly sunny conditions on Wednesday, with a high of 68 degrees, climbing to 75 by Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see partly sunny conditions, with a high temperature of 69 degrees on Wednesday.The beaches will see surf of 2-4 feet, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.Mountain communities will see a high of 56 degrees on Wednesday, dropping to 34 overnight.Deserts will see a high of 66 on Wednesday, rising to 72 on Thursday before temps cool off with rain falling on Friday.