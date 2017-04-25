WEATHER

What to do if you see a tornado while driving

EMBED </>More News Videos

AccuWeather has tips to help keep you safe while driving in the event of a tornado. (AccuWeather)

If you ever see a tornado while driving, make sure you follow these tips from AccuWeather to help keep you safe.

Do not outrun a tornado in your car. Tornadoes travel fast and do not follow a road, according to AccuWeather. If the tornado is far enough away, drive in a 90-degree angle away from it.

If the threat of a tornado is immediate, abandon your car and seek shelter in a sturdy structure. If there is no building nearby, AccuWeather also suggests not to hide under your car, and to find a ditch or a low spot and get as far away from your car as possible.

You should not leave your car to enter a mobile home in the event of a tornado, as your car is safer in this scenario. If you do find yourself in your car, make sure your seatbelt is on and your head is covered below your windshield and windows to protect your head from glass, AccuWeather says.

Underpasses are not safe places to hide out during a tornado, as these locations can actually be more dangerous during this weather event.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornado
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
How to prepare for a flood
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
More Weather
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
LAPD searching for armed suspects in North Hills
Rowdy Redondo Beach town hall pits Trump supporters vs. Democrats
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
LA City Council considering crackdown on exotic animals
Show More
Wheaton College freshman killed during track event
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
World's largest pet expo coming to Orange County
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Ben Affleck honored at autism festival for role in 'The Accountant'
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
'Dancing with the Stars' - men vs. women, and a surprising elimination
Rowdy Redondo Beach town hall pits Trump supporters vs. Democrats
LAPD searching for armed suspects in North Hills
More Video