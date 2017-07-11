WEATHER

Where to see the last Manhattanhenge of 2017

July 12 and 13 will be the last time Manhattanhenge will occur in 2017. (AccuWeather)

One of the most beautiful sunsets in the world will be visible in New York City for the last time in 2017 on July 12 and 13.

The weather phenomenon, known as Manhattanhenge, occurs when the sunset aligns perfectly with the street grid of Manhattan.

According to AccuWeather, isolated showers may impact viewing conditions. The best places to view Manhattanhenge will be on 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets.

The full sun will be visible at 8:20 pm on July 12, while half the sun will be visible at 8:21 pm on July 13.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernew york citynew yorkmanhattanhenge
