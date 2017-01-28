Wicked winds cause damage overnight across SoCal

Massive tree topples narrowly missing a house in Mission Hills! Watch @ABC7 for more on high #winds & damage #weather pic.twitter.com/KUnXsPVKU6 — Darsha Philips (@abc7darsha) January 28, 2017

People all around Southern California on Saturday were assessing the damage done by a night of strong winds.In Mission Hills, a large tree was knocked down, blocking part of a roadway in the 14900 block of Chatsworth Street. A parked car was discovered with little damage underneath the massive tree's pine needles.A home near the tree was also lucky as it didn't sustain any major damage. The homeowner said the tree crashed down at about 4 a.m. and nobody seemed to hear the tree topple."We just bought the house in November and they cut off a portion of the tree, and if that wasn't there, then the whole front of the house would have been smashed in," explained Alexandra Powell.Fontana and Rialto were particularly hit hard. Drivers of high profile vehicles were forced to park and wait out the storms. Some driving cars told Eyewitness News they were also having trouble controlling their vehicles due to the strong wind gusts.A high wind warning for most of the Southland expired at 9 a.m. and downgraded to a wind advisory, expected to last through 6 p.m. The weather alerts mean strong gusts could blow large amounts of debris into the roadways, topple trees and powerlines.