Strong, cold winds swept through parts of the Southland, especially in the San Fernando Valley, and the system downed power lines and trees.In Granada Hills, a eucalyptus tree fell on top of a home and loosened power lines. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews came out to untangle the power lines and remove the tree from the home.Authorities said no one was injured when the tree fell and no one was in the home at the time.People in the neighborhood said many trees have fallen in recent months because of the winds.