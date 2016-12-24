WEATHER

Winter storm brings record rainfall, considered wettest month in LA
EMBED </>More News Videos

A strong winter storm brought record rainfall to the Southland, but it caused traffic accidents, delays and the closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine near Castaic early Saturday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A strong winter storm brought record rainfall to the Southland, but it caused traffic accidents, delays and the closure of the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine near Castaic early Saturday.

The Grapevine near Castaic was closed around 5 a.m. Saturday due to snow. People tried alternate routes to get around the closure, but some vehicles ended up stuck in mud in a riverbed.


The freeway reopened by 9 a.m. after California Highway Patrol officers checked road conditions.

The storm started Friday evening and into the overnight hours, drenching the Southland with heavy downpours and some winds. Streets were flooded and the steady bouts of rain caused low visibility and slick roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there were 148 crashes in Los Angeles County just between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. There were also about 30 crashes in Orange County during the evening.

MORE: Get weather alerts on watches and warnings throughout Southern California

The 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass was covered with sand early Saturday to help cars drive through the icy conditions on the road.

Heavy rains broke a record for Los Angeles County, bringing 0.96 inches compared to an old record of 0.8 inches set in 1995. Ventura County saw nearly 2 inches of rain, 1.41 inches, which broke a record of 0.67 inches set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reported that December has been the wettest month for Los Angeles in the last six years. Since Dec. 1, the area has seen 4.08 inches of rain, which is a 265 percent increase from normal conditions. The average rainfall is about 1.64 inches of rain during the month.

While many neighborhoods in burn areas were prepared for possible debris and mudflows, some of the thick dirt found its way onto the streets in Duarte.

Mud covers a street in a Duarte neighborhood after heavy overnight rains caused a mudflow on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.


Soledad Canyon Road, just east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, was closed Friday evening due to a heavy debris flow, but it was quickly cleaned up by crews.

Some spotty showers are expected throughout the day, but the storm will move out by the afternoon and leave SoCal residents with a dry, cool Christmas Day.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
weatherwinter stormrainstorm damagetraffic delaytrafficroad closureI-5CastaicLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Light showers expected until Christmas Eve afternoon
Drivers stranded, streets flooded as rain drenches SoCal
Conservation group members train to prevent rainy-day disasters
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
More Weather
Top Stories
Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on plane headed to LAX
Help sought to find driver in hit-run death of South LA bicyclist
San Fernando shooting kills 1, injures 2; suspect sought
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
Drivers stranded, streets flooded as rain drenches SoCal
US warns of possible ISIS attacks on churches during holidays
Paul Wall, Baby Bash arrested while preparing for toy drive
Show More
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
Foundation established to honor San Bernardino attack victim
Southlanders coping with rainstorm
LAPD officers complete 400-mile run to help families of fallen officers
Family: NYPD raids wrong home, posts Snapchat of them in cuffs
More News
Top Video
Drivers stranded, streets flooded as rain drenches SoCal
Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on plane headed to LAX
Help sought to find driver in hit-run death of South LA bicyclist
San Fernando shooting kills 1, injures 2; suspect sought
More Video