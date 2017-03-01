WEATHER

Check out this breathtaking footage of underwater life

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Deep Discoverer robot captured gorgeous footage of oceanic life in the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument. (Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration)

Under the sea, marine life is beautiful, take it from me!

Gorgeous footage of oceanic life was recently captured during an expedition in the American Samoa's Rose Atoll Marine National Monument, which is "one of four Marine National Monuments spanning across the Pacific that protects diverse marine ecosystems and the millions of wildlife dependent upon the Central Pacific," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife service said.

Engineers from the Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration (GFOE) piloted the Deep Discoverer, a 4.5-ton robot, underwater to capture the incredible imagery of sea life.

The NOAA and the GFOE partnered on the expedition, which looks to "characterize the biology and geology of deep water habitats" off the American Samoa, according to the GFOE.

"We are operating off the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, and the cruise continues until March 2," a GFOE representative said.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfishwild animalsoceans
Load Comments
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast for Wednesday
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Crew recalls fire truck tumbling off 15 Fwy as road collapses
Stunning footage shows volcanoes erupting around the world
More Weather
Top Stories
Carjacking suspect surrenders after chase ends in Redondo Beach
LA High School evacuated after bomb threat
Investigation underway after fire at Van Nuys Mormon church
US stocks surge; Dow Jones crosses 21,000 points
Porto's Bakery opening new location in Buena Park
Ex-lieutenant takes stand for 1st time in Baca retrial
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Show More
President Trump delivers first address to Congress
Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in place of Beyonce
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' new trailer premieres
2 killed in Fullerton crash possibly caused by street racing
VIDEO: Truck goes airborne during police chase
More News
Top Video
Carjacking suspect surrenders after chase ends in Redondo Beach
Investigation underway after fire at Van Nuys Mormon church
President Trump delivers first address to Congress
Porto's Bakery opening new location in Buena Park
More Video