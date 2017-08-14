Westlake kidnapping, robbery suspect arrested

A man linked to an alleged kidnapping in Westlake was taken into custody Monday morning.Los Angeles police said they were on 3rd and Alvarado streets investigating a robbery Sunday night when they discovered the kidnapping also took place.Witnesses told investigators that they spotted a man beating up a woman outside the Holiday Lodge Motel on W. 3rd Street before he allegedly took her to a car.Authorities found the woman inside a car nearby, and she was taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.Police said the suspect, believed to be behind both crimes, was later arrested at an apartment complex in the area.The suspect's identity was not released.