Wildomar Fire 60 percent contained, burned 850 acres

Charred brush is seen from the Wildomar Fire, which burned 850 acres in western Riverside County.

By ABC7.com staff
WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
The Wildomar Fire in western Riverside County is 60 percent contained after burning about 850 acres near Murrieta, fire officials said Saturday.

All evacuation orders were lifted late Friday in the La Cresta and Wildomar areas, where about 200 homes were under evacuation.

The blaze was sparked by a motorcycle crash south of Lake Elsinore on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The rider had minor injuries.

There were no reports of injuries and no structures were damaged in the brush fire, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

An estimated time for when full containment will be reached was not released.
