Wildomar Fire doubles in size to 700 acres in Cleveland National Forest; 200 homes evacuated

New evacuation orders were issued in Murrieta early Friday morning as firefighters continued to battle a 350-acre wildfire in Riverside County, officials said. (KABC)

WILDOMAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire near Murrieta has doubled in size to 700 acres and 200 homes were under mandatory evacuation orders in western Riverside County, officials said Friday morning.

Some residents were ordered to leave the community of the La Cresta, just west of Wildomar, as ominous flames raged nearby. Others were under evacuations warnings, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

About a dozen horse trailers were seen moving out of the area, which is marked by ranch homes at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest.

The blaze, which erupted south of Lake Elsinore on Thursday afternoon, remained 15 percent contained after night-vision equipped helicopters performed water drops overnight and into the morning. Firefighters also set backfires in an effort to gain the upper hand.

There were no reports of injuries, and no structures have been damaged, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Temperatures in Wildomar on Thursday are expected to reach a high of 94 degrees amid 46 percent humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
