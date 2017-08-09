67-year-old woman identified after being shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex

A homicide investigation continued in Glendale on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, after a woman was found shot to death in an apartment complex the previous evening. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation continued in the Montrose neighborhood of Glendale on Wednesday after a 67-year-old woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex the previous evening.

Officers responded to a call of possible shots fired in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue around 8:40 p.m., according to the Glendale Police Department. When police arrived, a woman was found dead near a car in an open carport area, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified her as Hye Soon Oh of Glendale. An autopsy is pending.

Police said it was unclear if the woman was actually a resident at the apartment complex.

The male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and remained on the loose Wednesday morning, authorities said. There was no description provided for the suspect.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation was ongoing.
