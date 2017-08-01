Woman burned by flash while trying to blow out popular candle

  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD

BURLESON, Texas --
A Texas woman was scorched in the face after trying to blow out a candle at her home.

A surveillance camera at the house of Cody and Ashley Brawley caught the incident. Ashley told local media that she noticed a burning smell from the living room and realized a vanilla-scented candle from Bath & Body Works was in flames.

She tried to blow it out but the flames shot up, burning her face. She was treated for first and second-degree burns to her face.

The Brawleys said the candle had been burning for around three hours and 20 minutes when the incident took place.

Instructions for the product state, "Do not burn for more than three to four hours at a time."

Bath & Body Works said they were working to get more details on the incident.

