Fontana police investigated what was thought to be a possible abduction after a woman was seen being forced into a car and yelling for help Wednesday afternoon.Officials later determined the case would be considered an incident of alleged domestic violence, and not a forced abduction, after the suspect made contact with authorities.The incident was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sierra and San Bernardino avenues.Police said witnesses saw a man choke a woman and force her into his vehicle, a 1996 white Chevrolet Suburban, with license plate 3SBT684As the SUV drove off, the woman was seen hanging out the window yelling for help.The suspect was described as a heavyset African-American male in his 30s or 40s, wearing gray shorts and an orange construction-type vest. The victim is described as a possibly Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s with dark hair wearing white pants and a gray top.The suspect later saw media reports about the case and contacted Fontana police after seeing his own picture. Detectives are speaking with him and the woman and say they are investigating the incident as domestic violence.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vestey, at 909-350-7700, reference Case # 17-14749.