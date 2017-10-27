Woman confronts intruder during hot-prowl burglary in Brentwood

A woman confronted an intruder who broke into her Brentwood home early Friday morning, authorities said. (KABC)

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A woman confronted an intruder who broke into her Brentwood home early Friday morning, authorities said.

The hot-prowl burglary was reported about 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Bundy Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's West L.A. Division.

The victim awoke to the sound of a man forcefully opening a sliding glass door, investigators said. She confronted the intruder, who was not visibly armed, and they exchanged words before he fled on foot.

The woman was unharmed in the encounter. It was unclear if anything was stolen.

As LAPD officers were investigating the break-in on Bundy Drive, they discovered evidence of forced entry a vacant house nearby. Whether the two incidents were connected was unknown, police said.
