A homicide investigation was underway in Glendale Tuesday night after a woman was found shot to death in an apartment complex.Officers responded to a call of possible shots fired in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue around 8:40 p.m. When police arrived, a Korean woman possibly in her 60s was found dead near a car in an open carport area, authorities said.Police said it was unclear if the woman was actually a resident at the apartment complex.The male suspect remained on the loose, authorities said. There was no description provided for the suspect.It was unclear what led to the shooting.The investigation was ongoing.