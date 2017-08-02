Woodland Hills woman ordered to pay more than $200K to clients she defrauded as a fortune teller

Melissa Lee is shown during a court hearing where she was ordered to pay back more than $200,000 in a fraud case. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Woodland Hills fortune teller started seeing a new vision for her future while in court Wednesday over allegations that she defrauded people for more than $200,000.

Melissa Lee, who was the focus of an Eyewitness News investigation, was in court when the judge said she defrauded eight people. She agreed to a plea deal that would keep her out of prison as long as she adhered to a schedule to pay back all the money.

Lee is suspected of obtaining the money by telling clients that their money had to be handed over to her temporarily so that it could be cleansed of bad energy. Clients believed that they would get their money back.

In court, one of the victims spoke out. She said she lost her family's life savings and that her credit score plummeted.

Lee's lawyer counted off $20,000 in checks to begin paying back the victims. Lee will be back in court in six months to determine if she is on track for further payments. If the mother of two fails to pay, she could be sentenced to as many as three years in prison.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fraudmoneyabc7 investigationsinvestigationWoodland HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Self-proclaimed psychics bilk thousands from clients
Top Stories
Residents prepare for more chaotic weather in SoCal
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Report claims Brown favors energy company after Aliso Canyon reopening
Covered California premiums will likely increase in 2018
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos