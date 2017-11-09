A woman is being sought by police after she apparently assaulted another woman in an incident that was captured on video in an Eagle Rock parking lot.The disturbing footage was recorded by Quiggle Ignacio, who later posted the video on Facebook in an effort to identify the alleged assailant.According to Ignacio, she was eating a sandwich in her parked car when a shopping cart struck her vehicle. When she got out of the car to investigate, she said, she was confronted and attacked.The footage appears to show the other woman, wearing a tank top with the words "Slay La Vie" on the front, also capturing the encounter with her cellphone."No, no. You yelled at me - everybody knows, everybody knows," Ignacio says in the clip. The other woman then replies with expletives before walking toward Ignacio. The video ends abruptly amid the alleged assault.Along with the footage, Ignacio also posted photos of facial injuries that she said she suffered in the incident.