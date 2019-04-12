$10K reward offered in Riverside shooting that left professional boxer Izaac Colunga paralyzed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5167745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A drive-by shooting in Riverside has left professional boxer Izaac Colunga in critical condition.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- It been more than a month since professional boxer Izaac Colunga was shot at a house party in Riverside.The March 3 drive-by shooting on the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue left a bullet lodged in the 24-year-old's neck, paralyzing him."He can't feel anything below his neck. I don't like to say he is paralyzed because we see little things everyday that we are hoping for a complete healing.. God will create a miracle for him," said family friend Annette Lira.Last year, Colunga went pro and has been proving his chops in the boxing ring with a 4-0 record. Colunga was in training for his next fight on March 15 that was set to take place in Dallas.His once promising future is on hold as he fights to make a comeback.On Thursday, Colunga was flown to Colorado to a spinal cord injury clinic to heal and recover from the devastating injury."Once he is determined, he is going to get it done," said Aaron Colunga, the victim's brother. "That is how he is. Izaac is strong. He is going to get it done. I believe so, he will come back walking."On Tuesday, the city of Riverside offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting."The leads they have obtained so far are very limited, and so we are hoping by this reward being offered that it will stimulate and incentivize someone to come forward," said Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department.As Colunga recuperates, family and friends are holding fundraisers to help with medical costs."We need someone to be held accountable for what they did," Lira said.Anyone with information should contact Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or Detective Karla Beler (951) 353-7138. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov .