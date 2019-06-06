Mother of Orange County man killed in confrontation with sheriff's deputies receives $1.1 million settlement

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- The mother of a man killed in a 2013 confrontation with sheriff's deputies will receive a $1.1 million settlement approved by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.A jury ruled the deputies used excessive force to take down 21-year-old Connor Zion at the scene in the 200 block of Chandon in Laguna Niguel, where Zion had allegedly stabbed his mother and roommate.Zion was shot 18 times and his skull was fractured after a deputy stomped on his head in the incident on the evening of Sept. 24, 2013. He was pronounced dead at the scene.One deputy suffered stab injuries to both arms. The three stabbing victims were hospitalized with wounds that were not life-threatening.Zion was suspected of committing the attacks after a psychotic episode.