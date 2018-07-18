$15K reward offered in fatal shooting of father at Calabasas campground

A total reward of $15,000 is being offered in hopes of finding the person who killed a father in Malibu Creek State Park last month. (GoFundMe)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
A total reward of $15,000 is being offered in hopes of finding the person who killed a father in Malibu Creek State Park last month.

The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors is offering $10,000, and the city of Malibu is offering $5,000.

An investigation continues into who shot and killed Tristan Beaudette during a camping trip with his two little girls at Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas last week.


Tristan Beaudette, 35, was camping with his two young daughters when he was shot in the head.

No suspects have been named. There have been reports of previous shootings at the same park.

Investigators said they are aware of the other shooting reports, but they said there is no evidence to connect them at this time.
