$1M worth of marijuana bales pulled from ocean near Catalina Island, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A marijuana crackdown took place near Santa Catalina Island Tuesday.

The United States Coast Guard and partner agencies responded after someone reporting seeing packages floating in the water.

Crews responded and recovered 43 bales from the water containing about 1,300 pounds of marijuana. They have an estimated value of $1 million.

Investigators are trying to figure out where the bales came from.
