A $20,000 reward is being offered to help track down whoever robbed and fatally shot a young man walking home from his job at In-N-Out in East Los Angeles.Rene Lupian was walking home around 10:30 p.m. on Nov.7 after finishing his shift. The 22-year-old was carrying a backpack, which held nothing more than a change of clothes.Sheriff's officials said Lupian went into a liquor store, where he crossed paths with a woman who is now considered a person of interest in Lupian's killing.That woman later hopped into a car. In that car was another individual, also considered a person of interest.Moments later as Lupian made his way closer to his home, a gunman hopped out of that car and got into a fight with him. The gunman took Lupian's backpack and struggled to obtain a gold chain around Lupian's neck.During this struggle, the gunman shot Lupian in the upper torso. Lupian was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities are searching for those involved in this incident as well as the getaway car, which was described as a white four-door vehicle with damage to the front, right fender.Lupian's family joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at a news conference on Wednesday."My little brother was amazing. He was my best friend, and he didn't deserve this. This can happen to anyone's brother, and I just ask please, please, please, to just any information anyone has, just please call, you know, please come forward," Lupian's sister said.If you have any information relevant to this case, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.