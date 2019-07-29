$20,000 worth of rock cocaine confiscated after LAPD drug bust

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of dollars worth of rock cocaine is off the streets after a Los Angeles Police Department drug bust.

The department tweeted "$20k in cash and $20k worth of rock cocaine - both off the hands of a drug-dealing gangmember."

The bust took place in the southwest division. Officers say it may be a small dent in the drug problem, but say they will continue to work to make L.A.'s streets safer.
