Several thousand pounds of illegal high-powered fireworks worth $250,000 were seized by the Long Beach Police Department, authorities said on Thursday.Two suspects, an 82-year-old man from Paramount and a 54-year-old man from West Covina, were arrested in connection to the seizure.Detectives were conducting an investigation, which led them to two storage facilities in Pico Rivera and Santa Fe Springs.Long Beach bans all fireworks, making any in the city illegal.Anyone caught with fireworks could face steep fines and possible jail time.