$250K worth of illegal high-powered fireworks seized by Long Beach police

EMBED </>More Videos

Several thousand pounds of illegal high-powered fireworks worth $250,000 were seized by Long Beach police, authorities said on Thursday. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Several thousand pounds of illegal high-powered fireworks worth $250,000 were seized by the Long Beach Police Department, authorities said on Thursday.

Two suspects, an 82-year-old man from Paramount and a 54-year-old man from West Covina, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Detectives were conducting an investigation, which led them to two storage facilities in Pico Rivera and Santa Fe Springs.

Long Beach bans all fireworks, making any in the city illegal.

Anyone caught with fireworks could face steep fines and possible jail time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policefireworksinvestigationsarrestLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News