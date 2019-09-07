$25K reward offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Pico-Union

By and ABC7.com staff
PICO-UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl.

Nathalia Rodriguez was hit in a crosswalk on her way to school Wednesday morning at the corner of Pico Boulevard and Alvarado Street in Pico-Union.

"He was aware of what he did. He did not care. He left a 13-year-old alone on the street, Pauline Chaidez said.

Rodriguez explained what the driver did after hitting her. "He reversed back and I got run over again. He came out of the car and said sorry for a little bit then he drove off," Rodriguez said.

"I believe he has a little bit of a heart but he didn't do the right thing. He didn't remain at the scene," Los Angeles Police Department Detective Moses Castillo said.

The teen was left lying in the street until good Samaritans helped her. Her mother said Rodriguez's leg is broken in two places and she must use a wheelchair.

"My daughter is a very sweet person and she holds...no hate toward this person or anger, but I do," Chaidez said.

Police say the suspect was driving a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
